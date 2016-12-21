GISD superintendent resigns abruptly

The Garland ISD board of trustees held a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20 to announce the “retirement and resignation” of Dr. Bob Morrison, the district’s superintendent.

No explanation was provided for his sudden departure. Additionally, taxpayers were not told whether the retirement/resignation ended with any monetary settlement, if Morrison’s contract would be paid out or if the district’s budget would be at all affected.

The board members would not take questions after the announcement.

Several weeks ago, the board engaged attorneys to conduct an investigation of matters which remain undisclosed, but are widely believed to involve Morrison and possible misconduct.

Conversations with district employees during the last couple of years have revealed a high degree of unhappiness. Most said that the district had been a great place to work and commented that there was a family atmosphere before Morrison was named superintendent. They added that during his tenure, there were threats and bullying and they felt that their jobs were in jeopardy if they spoke up.

Additionall y, Morrison and several board members have disagreed on the GISD natatorium issue. The cost of the natatorium increased substantially from the $20 million amount that was presented to taxpayers during the bond campaign. Morrison felt strongly about beginning construction immediately despite the cost overruns but four board members voted to delay construction to the end of the bond package, after necessary campus improvements/repairs were made.

Dr. Gary Reeves, a 46-year GISD employee who, during Morrison’s tenure, was fired, then later reinstated and allowed to retire told a television reporter after today’s meeting that Morrison leaving the district was a good thing.

“I know morale is not good among teachers,” he said. “It will help morale and it will help the kids in the long run.”

Reeves’ 2014 termination resulted in district-wide anger, along with a call for Morrison’s resignation at that time.

The supposed reason for the firing was involvement in alleged H1B visa program improprieties which brought about a Homeland Security investigation. No wrongdoing on Reeves’ part was found. He told the television reporter that he was in charge of Human Resources at that time, but had no knowledge of any illegal practices.

Even though the agenda (see below) for the Dec. 20 meeting stated that an interim superintendent would be considered and possibly appointed, no one was named so the district currently has no leader.

Garland Independent School District Special Meeting Tuesday, December 20, 2016 12:00 PM administrative offices of the School District located at 601 S. Jupiter Road, Garland, Texas