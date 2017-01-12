Good Shepherd principal to receive honor

Ms. Gail Richardson-Bassett, principal of Good Shepherd School in the Diocese of Dallas, will receive the 2017 Lead. Lean. Proclaim. award from the National Catholic Educational Association for dedication and commitment to excellence.

Richardson-Bassett was chosen from more than 150,000 teachers and administrators, as well as diocesan leaders and organizations dedicated to the nation’s Catholic schools. She will be recognized during the annual NCEA 2017 Convention & Expo that will take place April 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri. The annual award honors those whose ministry is Catholic school education and who have demonstrated a strong Catholic educational philosophy as well as exceptional ability, dedication and results.

“It takes dedicated people in the schools, the dioceses, the parishes and the communities to carry out the mission of faith formation in Catholic schools. They are living messengers of God’s purpose from generation to generation,” said Jim Pavlacka, NCEA director of Leadership Development.

For 10 years, Richardson-Bassett has arrived to school early and left late. Changing demographics and little money keep her thinking of new ways to make needed improvements and maintain the high quality of the education students receive. She works closely with the pastor of Good Shepherd as well as an advisory council to review and monitor the school’s strategic plan. She encourages the input from teachers and the school and parish community to keep communication open and to raise awareness of the mission and vision of the school.

“Students are formed in their faith through instructional experiences that support academic achievement as well as our Catholic culture,” Richardson-Bassett said. “I believe that the responsibility for creating a Christian climate and culture, both individually and as a community, is in my hands.”

About the NCEA Convention & Expo: NCEA’s convention, held this year in collaboration with the Archdiocese of St. Louis, is the largest private education association gathering in the country. It draws participants from all facets of Catholic education, including elementary and secondary schools and religious education programs. The event features professional development sessions, liturgies and an exhibition of educational products and services. For more information, visit www.NCEA.org/convention.

Information and photo provided by Good Shepherd.