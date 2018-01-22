Your first source for news!|Monday, January 22, 2018
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health Department inspections: Jan. 15-19

Health Department inspections: Jan. 15-19 

Posted: 11:58 am, January 22, 2018 by Kim Everett
health

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #37212A 7051 MURPHY 1/16/2018 78
7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #39444B 501 INTERSTATE 30 1/16/2018 83
ABBETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 730 MUIRFIELD 1/16/2018 91
ALBERTSON’S #4265 5710 BROADWAY 1/16/2018 90
BEAVER TECHNOLOGY CENTER 3232 MARCH 1/19/2018 90
BURGER STREET 2935 GARLAND 1/17/2018 92
CAFE PARIS 4413 WALNUT 1/17/2018 82
CHICK-FIL-A 5425 GEORGE BUSH 1/17/2018 93
CORNER STOP #2 3005 APOLLO 1/16/2018 84
DADDY’S CATCH OYSTER BAR 5125 GEORGE BUSH 1/17/2018 41
ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY 2301   SAM HOUSTON 1/18/2018 97
ICENY 4430 LAVON 1/16/2018 80
ICHI SUSHI & GRILL 690 BEEBLAM 1/17/2018 78
MAY CHINA CAFE 525 OATES 1/17/2018 78
NORTHLAKE ELEMENTARY 1626 BOSQUE 1/17/2018 90
RACETRAC #560 2646 JUPITER 1/18/2018 83
RALPH’S CHEVRON 1401 BELTLINE 1/19/2018 94
SAM’S CLUB STORE #4783 5150 GARLAND 1/16/2018 97
88
86
SKILLMAN WOK 565 OATES 1/18/2018 81
SPRING CREEK ELEMENTARY 1510 SPRING CREEK 1/16/2018 98
SUBWAY #30058 5255 GEORGE BUSH 1/18/2018 78
THE URBAN GRILL 6850 SHILOH 1/17/2018 78
TIENDA HONDURAS MAYA 2602 WALNUT 1/17/2018 73
TOM THUMB #2578 2535 FIREWHEEL 1/19/2018 95
92
87
82
TOM YUM THAI RESTAURANT 3313 BELTLINE 1/16/2018 75
WALMART SUPERCENTER #1055 5302 GARLAND 1/16/2018 88
83
WALMART SUPERCENTER #3224 555 INTERSTATE 30 1/16/2018 89
WHATABURGER #197 5806 BROADWAY 1/17/2018 97
Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: