Health Department inspections: Jan. 15-19
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #37212A
|7051
|MURPHY
|1/16/2018
|78
|7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #39444B
|501
|INTERSTATE 30
|1/16/2018
|83
|ABBETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|730
|MUIRFIELD
|1/16/2018
|91
|ALBERTSON’S #4265
|5710
|BROADWAY
|1/16/2018
|90
|BEAVER TECHNOLOGY CENTER
|3232
|MARCH
|1/19/2018
|90
|BURGER STREET
|2935
|GARLAND
|1/17/2018
|92
|CAFE PARIS
|4413
|WALNUT
|1/17/2018
|82
|CHICK-FIL-A
|5425
|GEORGE BUSH
|1/17/2018
|93
|CORNER STOP #2
|3005
|APOLLO
|1/16/2018
|84
|DADDY’S CATCH OYSTER BAR
|5125
|GEORGE BUSH
|1/17/2018
|41
|ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY
|2301
|SAM HOUSTON
|1/18/2018
|97
|ICENY
|4430
|LAVON
|1/16/2018
|80
|ICHI SUSHI & GRILL
|690
|BEEBLAM
|1/17/2018
|78
|MAY CHINA CAFE
|525
|OATES
|1/17/2018
|78
|NORTHLAKE ELEMENTARY
|1626
|BOSQUE
|1/17/2018
|90
|RACETRAC #560
|2646
|JUPITER
|1/18/2018
|83
|RALPH’S CHEVRON
|1401
|BELTLINE
|1/19/2018
|94
|SAM’S CLUB STORE #4783
|5150
|GARLAND
|1/16/2018
|97
|88
|86
|SKILLMAN WOK
|565
|OATES
|1/18/2018
|81
|SPRING CREEK ELEMENTARY
|1510
|SPRING CREEK
|1/16/2018
|98
|SUBWAY #30058
|5255
|GEORGE BUSH
|1/18/2018
|78
|THE URBAN GRILL
|6850
|SHILOH
|1/17/2018
|78
|TIENDA HONDURAS MAYA
|2602
|WALNUT
|1/17/2018
|73
|TOM THUMB #2578
|2535
|FIREWHEEL
|1/19/2018
|95
|92
|87
|82
|TOM YUM THAI RESTAURANT
|3313
|BELTLINE
|1/16/2018
|75
|WALMART SUPERCENTER #1055
|5302
|GARLAND
|1/16/2018
|88
|83
|WALMART SUPERCENTER #3224
|555
|INTERSTATE 30
|1/16/2018
|89
|WHATABURGER #197
|5806
|BROADWAY
|1/17/2018
|97
