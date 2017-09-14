Academy Sports + Outdoors presents scholarships
Academy Sports + Outdoors recently awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to North Texas area high school student-athletes. The sports store partnered with the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase to present four football games and awarded the scholarships to the high school athletes at the end of the first quarter of each game.
The showcase included matchups from Garland ISD, Mesquite ISD, Dallas ISD, Plano ISD and Rockwall ISD, along with private school, Jesuit HS. The Lakeview Centennial Patriots played the North Mesquite Stallions and the Rockwall Yellowjackets were up against the Rowlett Eagles Friday, Sept. 8. The Jesuit Rangers played the Plano East Panthers and the Mesquite Horn Jaguars played the Skyline Raiders Saturday, Sept. 9.
One scholarship was awarded to a student from each participating high school.
Margaret Rymer from Lakeview Centennial High School and Dakota Gilley from Rowlett High School were the Garland ISD recipients.
Other recipients were: Veshe Daniyon – North Mesquite HS, Robert Randall – Rockwall HS, Parker Towns – Jesuit HS, Jacob Garvin – Plano East HS, Drew Knoebel – Mesquite Horn HS and Alondra Marques – Skyline HS.
The scholarships signified the support of local high school student-athletes by Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase. Each student was required to apply for the scholarship and was selected based on criteria such as academic achievement, community involvement, demonstration of leadership and athletic participation.
