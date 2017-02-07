‘Addams Family – A New Musical’ auditions scheduled

Auditions for “The Addams Family – A New Musical,” book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and based on characters created by Charles Addams. The production will be directed by Kyle McClaran. Music director will be Cody Dry and choreographer is Abi Abel.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Callbacks will be at 6:00 p.m. Auditions are at the Garland Civic Theatre Rehearsal Space, 2703 National Place in Garland.

Make appointments by calling 972-485-8884, emailing info@garlandcivictheatre.org or visiting http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090444a5a92fa5fd0-auditions.

Plot summary: Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from Ohio. His parents are coming to dinner to meet the family, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Now, Gomez Addams and the whole family’s worlds collide on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s normal boyfriend and his parents. Will love triumph, or will everyone go home vaguely depressed? If we move toward the darkness, we might find love and acceptance. For when it is dark enough, we can see the stars.

Performances are Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street, Garland, 75040. Shows include a Thursday night preview (April 6) at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees (April 9 and 23) matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Initial auditions are singing only. Dance and cold readings from the script will be at callbacks. Please prepare two songs: an up tempo Broadway song and a ballad (or other slow tempo choice) that shows your voice at its finest. An accompanist will be provided – no recordings, please. (Musicnotes.com and other online sites are good resources for sheet music.)

Please bring a head shot and resume to appointment if you have them. These are appreciated, but not required.

Casting:

All roles (six male / four female / plus an ensemble) are available and open to all ethnicities. Performers aged 14 – 72 are encouraged to audition.

Gomez Addams

Morticia Addams

Uncle Fester

Grandma

Wednesday Addams

Pugsley Addams

Lurch

Mal Beineke

Alice Beineke

Lucas Beineke

The Addams Ancestors – five men, five women (or more if desired)

More information: http://www.garlandcivictheatre.org/auditions.html

Facebook Event Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1844351805780069/