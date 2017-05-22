Airman Fowler completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Burton C. Fowler graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Fowler is the son of Cindy L. and Benson C. Fowler, and grandson of BC and Doris Fowler, all of Daingerfield, Texas.

He is a 2010 graduate of Rowlett High School.