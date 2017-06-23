Airman Matthew Jones completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew D. Jones recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Jones earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Jennifer L. Courbier of Rockwall and Donald L. Jones of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, step-son of Yves M. Courbier of Rockwall and Geanie L. Jones of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, brother of Mark B. Jones of Norman, Oklahoma, and husband of Lauren M. Jones of Sachse.

About Lackland AFB: Joint Base San Antonio is a United States military facility located in San Antonio, Texas. The facility is under the jurisdiction of the United States Air Force 502d Air Base Wing, Air Education and Training Command (AETC). The facility consists of United States Army Fort Sam Houston, the United States Air Force Randolph Air Force Base and Lackland Air Force Base, which were merged on 1 October 2010.

Mission of the United States Air Force: The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win in air, space and cyberspace. Our rich history and our vision guide our Airmen as we pursue our mission with excellence and integrity to become leaders, innovators and warriors.