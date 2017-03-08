Alan Cumming entertains at An Evening of Hope Gala

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center hosted An Evening of Hope Gala Feb. 25 featuring Broadway and television star, Alan Cumming. Guests enjoyed his brilliant performance, a wide variety of silent auction items, an elegant dinner and a fast and furious live auction. Cumming participated in the live auction, offering two bidders a customized personal voicemail message on their phone.

Honorary Chairman, Chef Kenny Bowers from Kenny’s Restaurants, hosted a table with an agency client as his guest. Chef Bowers also generously offered a Live Auction package which included a dinner experience for four at each of Kenny’s restaurants.

“We exist to provide hope to our clients who have endured intimate partner and family violence,” Jim Malatich, CEO, shared with the audience. “It is an honor to celebrate with our Board of Directors and sponsors the continued strides we are making together against violence, control and abuse. Intimate partner and family violence affects too many people, including our guest performer, Alan Cumming. His personal experience is a moving example of why we do what we do for our clients.”

Based in Plano, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center has seven locations. Both Plano and Garland have emergency shelters, counseling offices and Resale Stores. A separate Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program is also located in Garland. Both agencies have provided services to individuals overcoming intimate partner and family violence for over 30 years, with a combined 60 plus years of service to the community.

About Hope’s Door New Beginning Center: The organization is a comprehensive domestic violence agency serving North Texas. The agency’s mission is to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide educational programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.

Sites: Hope’s Door, 860 F Avenue, Suite 100, Plano, Texas 75074. Admin: 972.422.2911. Crisis Hotline: 972.422.SAFE and New Beginning Center, 218 N. 10th St., Garland, Texas 75040. Admin: 972.276.0423. Crisis Hotline: 972.276.0057. https://www.hdnbc.org,