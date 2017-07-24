Alexander Miracle completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander T. Miracle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Miracle is the son of Tammy Miracle of Rowlett and Jeff Miracle of Waynesboro, Virginia.

