Annual greeting card contest crowns winners

Every year, fifth-graders throughout Garland ISD are invited to participate in a holiday card design contest. It begins at the campus level, with elementary schools determining one entry to represent each school. A panel of judges from central administration then votes in December, choosing three district-wide winners.

This year’s victors include:

Mason Nguyen from Club Hill Elementary School

He colored a festive holiday scene, with Santa in his sleigh and Rudolph at the helm. There’s also a decorated tree and the words “Happy Holidays” spelled out in lights and ornaments.

Isabella Schaefer from Sewell Elementary School

Isabella included Santa as well, but her painting pictures him flying through the air being pulled by three reindeer. She also captured beautiful stars in the sky and a village below.

Isaias Leos from Weaver Elementary School

His artwork was deceptively simple, picturing just nine ornaments. But the color, placement and shapes gave it an abstract feel that was mesmerizing and reminiscent of a real-life installation.

Cards printed with these designs have been sent from the Superintendent and Board of Trustees to contacts across the state.

Each of the winners also received 50 copies of their card during a recognition at the Dec. 12 board meeting.

The artistic talents of all 32 participants in the 2017 Fifth Grade Greeting Card Contest are now on display in the GISD Video Gallery.