April is Fair Housing Month

Throughout April, the city of Garland Fair Housing Services Department will commemorate National Fair Housing Month with activities and workshops designed to increase awareness of local and federal fair housing laws. The city of Garland’s Fair Housing Ordinance #5060 prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of dwellings based on race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, familial status or handicap (disability). For more than 20 years, Garland Fair Housing Services has worked to educate residents about fair housing laws and eliminate housing discrimination practices. The vision of Garland Fair Housing Services is for every person to have the opportunity to enjoy his or her home and community as a fundamental human concept free from discrimination.

Take advantage of several free learning opportunities in April:

Film Viewing and Discussion: A Man Named Pearl

Tuesday, April 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Atrium at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St.

Enjoy the inspiring story of self-taught topiary artist, Pearl Fryar, which is sure to open hearts and minds. Light refreshments will be available. Seating is limited.

Budgeting and Credit

Thursday, April 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Garland Unified Learning Center, 232 Carver St., Building 2

Learn tips and tools for creating a budget that works for you, and learn how stick to it. Course will also cover applying, monitoring, rebuilding and maintaining credit.

Landlord/Tenant Rights and Responsibilities Workshop

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to noon

City of Garland Unified Learning Center, 232 Carver St., Building 2

Learn how to recognize discriminatory housing practices, request maintenance, provide a 30-day notice, understand a lease agreement and avoid or resolve landlord/tenant disputes.

Homebuyer’s Workshop

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to noon

City of Garland Unified Learning Center, 232 Carver St., Building 2

Discuss topics related to purchasing a home, such as the importance of credit, preparing for homeownership, budgeting for homeownership and major purchases, credit report basics, and the benefits and costs of homeownership.

Banking and Investing/Auto Finance

Thursday, April 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Garland Unified Learning Center, 232 Carver St., Building 2

Explore the basics of banking and learn about different investment choices. Course will also explain payment options for financing a vehicle and insurance choices.

Register by calling 972-205-3300. Information: Garland Fair Housing Services page at GarlandTX.gov.

Information and graphic provided by city of Garland