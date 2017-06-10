Armstrong ES nurse receives support, hugs 

Armstrong Elementary School nurse Stephanie Howeth recently received an unexpected visit at her doorstep. Driving up in a rose-colored fire truck, the Pink Heals of Collin County, colleagues and family members surprised Howeth with cheers, hugs and words of encouragement in April.

“Our nurse, Leslie Shields, asked me if the Pink Heals could come out for Stephanie, who is battling leukemia,” said South Garland High School special education facilitator Erin Pace. “My husband, a North Garland High School grad, helped found the Collin County chapter one year ago. Our entire organization supports women. We support people, not causes, through home visits.”

Pace jumped at the chance to help one of Garland Independent School District’s own, contacting Armstrong ES Principal Coleman Bruman to help organize the visit.

“Rallying behind our nurse in her time of need demonstrates the family spirit of our campus and our greater Sachse community,” Bruman said. “Community is everything.”

The power of community is what fuels Pink Heals’ mission. The organization exists to spread love and cheer, which is exactly what Howeth received that special Saturday.

“It was wonderful. She teared up, and I think everybody else teared up, too,” Pace stated. “I told her we came to let her know that she is loved. Then, everybody hugged her and gave her a huge woo-hoo.”

“She was surprised and loved seeing her friends and family,” Bruman added. “Afterward, some of her friends took her out to eat. They told me that was the most normal day she has had in a while.”

Howeth also got to sign the pink fire truck, which was adorned with inspirational messages by family and friends. She became the first GISD team member to receive a Pink Heals of Collin County visit.

Article provided by Garland ISD. Photo courtesy of Coleman Bruman.