Obituary: Arvil ‘Gene’ Dunlap

June 15, 1937 – January 20, 2017

Arvil “Gene” Dunlap, age 79, and a resident of Wylie, Texas for over 24 years, passed away January 20, 2017. He was born June 15, 1937, in Cloudy, Okla., to Richard and Susan (Cody) Dunlap. An avid fisherman who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed being on the lake, collecting guns and loved to eat whole catfish. He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church in Wylie and truly loved the Lord. Mr. Dunlap loved his wife Virginia so much that he sold his best horse for her; he loved life and was a family man. He was a machine mechanic who retired from Kraft Foods after almost 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years: Virginia Dunlap; son: Byron Dunlap and wife Rhonda; three granddaughters; five great grandchildren; four siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister: Myrtle Hamilton.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Rest Haven Funeral Home- Rockwall Chapel, 2500 State Highway 66 East, with Bro. Steve Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.