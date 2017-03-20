Make plans to attend Garland Heritage Celebration

Celebrate Garland’s rich history Saturday, April 22, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. as downtown Garland hosts the fourth Garland Heritage Celebration. This year the celebration will take place on State Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets next to the historic downtown square. The day will feature musical entertainment, historic and comedic lectures and fun for the whole family.

The public is invited to learn more about Garland’s historic downtown by visiting the many themed events at this year’s celebration, including a special exhibit in the lobby of the Plaza Theatre as well as guided tours of historic Main Street. Everyone is invited to ride Mo, the mechanical bull, and participate in this year’s scavenger hunt. Live music and children’s activities are also planned.

LECTURE SERIES SCHEDULE at the Plaza Theatre

5:30 p.m. Rose-Mary Rumbley “Garland, A City with Everything”

6:30 p.m. Thatcher Freund “Why Your Story Matters”

LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE on State Street

To be announced

HISTORIC HOME TOUR INFORMATION – Saturday, April 22

Home tours will take place from 12-4 p.m. on 11th Street between Avenues B and D. The homes represent the historic Travis College Hill, originally platted in 1913.

The homes on the tour were built in the early days of the last century. They include Garland’s historic Pace House, formerly a city of Garland event center. It was moved from behind city hall and onto South 11th Street in late 2014. The Queen Anne-inspired home has been refurbished and has returned to residential usage.