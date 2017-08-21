August: Water Quality Month

August is Water Quality Month and a great time to ensure that everyone in your household is working to protect one of our most valuable natural resources. Many folks are unaware of the numerous ways this resource can be polluted.

According to the city of Garland’s website, “Polluted water is unsafe for many activities we all enjoy, including fishing, swimming, boating and other water sports. But perhaps the most important reason of all is that our drinking water is taken from surface water resources.”

Stormwater runoff is the top cause of pollution in the U.S. Rain carries harmful substances to storm drains that then get carried on to lakes, streams and rivers.