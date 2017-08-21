August: Water Quality Month
August is Water Quality Month and a great time to ensure that everyone in your household is working to protect one of our most valuable natural resources. Many folks are unaware of the numerous ways this resource can be polluted.
According to the city of Garland’s website, “Polluted water is unsafe for many activities we all enjoy, including fishing, swimming, boating and other water sports. But perhaps the most important reason of all is that our drinking water is taken from surface water resources.”
Stormwater runoff is the top cause of pollution in the U.S. Rain carries harmful substances to storm drains that then get carried on to lakes, streams and rivers.
- Be aware of what you are putting down the drain – Many substances negatively affect the water supply and should not be placed in the drain for disposal. Medications flushed down the toilet, along with toxic soaps and cleaning supplies used inside homes pollute the water supply. Try to use environmentally-friendly, nontoxic household cleaners and personal care products.
- Pick up pet waste – Put pet waste in the garbage or flush it down the toilet. Scooping up pet waste keeps the bacteria from running into storm drains. The best thing you can do is tie it in a recycled-plastic pet-waste bag and throw it in the trash.
- Keep garbage picked up so that it cannot be washed into the storm drain and end up in rivers, lakes and streams.
- Properly dispose of chemicals and other harmful substances such as motor oil, lawn and pool chemicals and pesticides. Most cities have recycling centers to collect toxic substances as well as cooking oil and grease.
- Do not overwater plants, flowers and grass. Too much water can cause fertilizers to reach deep enough into the soil to affect groundwater supplies.
- Fix leaks that drop fluids from cars and use liners in driveways to collect oil and other materials.
- Gather groups of family members, friends or neighbors to remove litter from creeks and streams.
- Teach children about the importance of keeping waterways clean.
Posted in: Health/Safety