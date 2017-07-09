Avoid summer heat dangers

The summer temperatures have reached potentially dangerous levels and even hotter temps are inevitable. Everyone is vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but senior citizens, infants and children are the most susceptible. In addition, people with serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure are more susceptible to heat-related illness, as well as those on certain medications. Also at risk are those who work or exercise in the heat. Check with your doctor regarding your risk level.

Animals are also susceptible. Be mindful of their safety by keeping them inside and providing them shade when outside. Also be sure they have plenty of cool drinking water.

Never leave a child, elderly person or pet in the car on hot days.

Symptoms of mild heat exhaustion:

Feeling thirsty

Fatigue/weakness

Leg or abdominal cramps, muscle cramps

Heavy sweating

Left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms are severe or if the victim has heart problems, high blood pressure or other serious medical conditions.

Cooling measures that might be effective include:

Cool, non-caffeinated, nonalcoholic beverages

Rest

Cool shower, bath or sponge bath

An air-conditioned environment

Lightweight, loose clothing



Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea/vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Difficulty breathing

Confusion

Blood pressure changes

Flushed skin that feels hot and dry

Rise in body temperature

Loss of consciousness

Severe cases can cause liver, kidney and brain damage



If any of the above signs are present, call for immediate medical help and begin cooling the victim

Get victim to a shady area.

Cool him/her rapidly using whatever methods are available. For example, immerse the victim in a tub of cool water; place them in a cool shower; spray them with cool water from a garden hose; sponge the person with cool water.

Monitor body temperature. Continue cooling efforts until temperature drops to 101-102 degrees.

If emergency medical personnel are delayed, call hospital for further instructions.

Do not give the victim fluids to drink.

Sometimes a victim’s muscles will twitch uncontrollably as a result of heat stroke. Keep the victim from injuring himself, but do not place any object in the mouth and do not give fluids. If there is vomiting, make sure the airway remains open by turning the victim on his/her side.

To avoid heat illnesses:

Reduce/limit activities when heat and humidity reach critical levels.

Stay well-hydrated.

Wear light colored and lightweight clothing.

Take advantage of shady areas.

Take advantage of air-conditioned areas. If your home does not have air-conditioning, spend time at shopping malls, recreation centers, etc.

When a feeling of thirst begins, the body is already dehydrated. Water or sports drink consumption should be increased in hot weather.

Symptoms of dehydration: