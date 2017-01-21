Award winning actor to entertain at Evening of Hope Gala

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center is excited to have Broadway and television star Alan Cumming sing at the 30th Anniversary Gala, Saturday, Feb. 25.

Honorary Chairman, Chef Kenny Bowers founder of Kenny’s Restaurants, Gala Chair, Kim Woodard and the Gala Committee are hosting a VIP Reception for sponsors to meet Alan Cumming, a Silent Auction, a seated dinner, live auction and a performance by Mr. Cumming at the Hotel InterContinental Dallas in Addison.

Alan Cumming’s prestigious career includes a Tony Award winning performance as the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret, leading roles in Hamlet, Broadway’s The Threepenny Opera, film roles in Emma, GoldenEye, the Spy Kids trilogy, and X2: X-Men United. He also introduces Masterpiece Mystery! for PBS and appeared on CBS’s The Good Wife, for which he was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

“We are looking forward to an exciting evening as we also bring attention to the issue of intimate partner and family violence while also raising funds for our client’s needs,” said Jim Malatich, CEO of Hope’s Door New Beginning Center. “With the growth North Texas is experiencing, our Outreach Offices and Shelters are seeing an increase in demand for emergency shelter and continued services that we provide. Events like this allow us to share the message and provide a beautiful evening of entertainment.”

Gala sponsors include Mercury One, Inc., Presenting Sponsor, Rent-A-Center, Silent Auction Sponsor, Lennox Women’s Business Council, VIP Reception Sponsor, and Medical City Frisco, Emerson Process Management as Partner Sponsors. Corporate Table sponsors are Frost Bank, Fujitsu Network Communications, Hall Group, and Toyota Financial Services. Host Committee members are Rhonda Aicklen, Susan Brown, Angela Pena & Richard Ward, Alex Cantaboni, Lisa & Clay Cooley, Ann & Tom Dunham, Suzanne & Michael Grishman, Stephanie & Shane Funk, Tracie Gusola, Melissa & Tommy Randle, Holly & Ray Signorelli and Donna & Mark Sprunger.

Individual tickets are $175 and can be purchased at www.hdnbc.org or by contacting Beth Robinson at 972.422.2911, brobinson@hdnbc.org. Sponsorships are available starting at $5,000.

About Hope’s Door New Beginning Center: Provides intervention and prevention services, along with emergency shelter to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence. Educational opportunities and intervention programs are available to the community.

Outreach Offices: 860 F Avenue, Suite 100, Plano 75074 and 218 N. Tenth St., Garland 75040. Admin: 972.422.2911. Crisis Hotline: 972.276.0057. www.hdnbc.org