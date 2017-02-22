HS basketball: SGHS boys’ team continues in playoffs

Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com

The South Garland High School Colonels boys’ basketball team defeated Richardson High School Tuesday, Feb. 21 to take the district 10 6-A bi-district title in the University Interscholastic League playoffs. The final score was 74-57. The Colonels will play Rockwall High School in the area round. Details TBA.

The Colonels finished second in district 10 6-A to the Lakeview Centennial High School Patriots who were defeated in an upset in the bi-district round by Berkner High School. The final score was 68-59.

The Rowlett High School Eagles and the Garland High School Owls were also defeated in the bi-district round. The Owls lost 62-37 to Skyline High School. The

Eagles were defeated by Jesuit High School by a score of 65-61.

The girls’ basketball teams’ playoff games started a short time earlier than the boys’ teams. The girls have completed the area round of the playoffs.

The Naaman Forest High School Lady Rangers won the bi-district title against Berkner High School by a final score of 44-31. Mesquite Horn came out on top of the Lady Rangers in the area round of playoffs by a score of 61-43.

The Sachse High School Lady Mustangs also got through the bi-district round of the playoffs by defeating Coppell High School 47-31. They were then defeated by Rockwall High School by a score of 46-45 in the area round.

Lakeview High School’s Lady Patriots took the bi-district title in a game against Richardson High School by a final score of 70-57. They lost 63-56 to Tyler High School in the area round.

Rowlett High School’s Lady Eagles were defeated in the bi-district round by Skyline High School. The final score was 53-39.

About the UIL: The University Interscholastic League was created by The University of Texas at Austin to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since 1910 the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world.