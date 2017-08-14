Beware of utility billing scam calls

Several city of Garland commercial utility customers have received scam phone calls threatening utility disconnection and attempting to collect payment. On the Caller ID, the scammers are using (spoofing) a City of Garland phone number, 972-205-2650. Sometimes, they leave a callback number, 972-927-9494, which is not a city of Garland phone number. On 972-927-9494, scammers have copied city of Garland recordings to make it sound like a legitimate call options menu.

Please do not call 972-927-9494, and do not provide payment or personal information to anyone requesting immediate payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card. The city of Garland will never call you to demand immediate bill payment over the phone or request a specific payment method.

Contact the Garland Utility Customer Service office at 972-205-2671 with any concerns from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is the only phone number you should call regarding your city of Garland utility bill. You may also email custserv@gpltexas.org with any billing inquiries.

If you are suspicious of any call you receive, especially outside of normal business hours, please consider hanging up the phone immediately. If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, report the incident to Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

Read more for additional tips on avoiding scams.

Information provided by city of Garland.