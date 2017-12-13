BJ Williams earns NLC University certificates

District 4 Council Member B.J. Williams received Bronze and Silver level certificates at the National League of Cities (NLC) University’s Continuing Education Awards held on Nov. 15.

Williams earned Bronze and Silver recognition upon completion of continuing education credits (CEUs) within NLC University’s Certificate Program. Each level of achievement has its own form of recognition. The Bronze Certificate is earned after completing 16 CEUs, and the Silver Certificate is awarded after completion of 36 CEUs.

NLC University attendees were acknowledged for participation in individual courses, and recognized for achievement over time through the award of certificates based on accumulated credits. Participants were recognized for their achievements at the Annual NLC Leadership Luncheon during the recent NLC City Summit.

Information and photo provided by city of Garland.