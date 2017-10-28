Brandenburg Honors Band earns national award

The Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School is receiving national attention for its music education. Last month, the campus’s Honors Band was named a winner in the 2017 Mark of Excellence/National Wind Band Honors project.

More than 275 of the nation’s finest middle and high school ensembles entered this competition by submitting recordings. Judges of the competition commented on the high level of this year’s performances.

“These students perform incredibly well, mature beyond their years, and that is testament to their talent, their training, and their wonderful teachers and conductors,” they said.

Of the more than 275 ensembles that entered the Mark of Excellence project, just one quarter earned national honors. Brandenburg’s distinction continues a longstanding tradition of music excellence at the campus. It also compliments Garland ISD’s eight Best Community for Music Education titles.

Watch GRS-TV’s video of the award announcement.

Information provided by Garland ISD.