Breitling Youth Theater announces schedule

The Breitling Youth Theater has announced dates and times for their upcoming productions. All are at the Plaza Theater in downtown Garland.

“Around the World in 80 Days”

Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Comedy take-off based on the original Jules Verne story. Fun for kids and family friendly! Fog & Francie and their servants set out on an 80 day vacation. But Fog and Francie match the description of the local bank robbers and there’s a handsome reward for their capture! The chase is on as they are followed by Detective Fix, and everyone else that wants the reward money. Fog & Francie end up in the middle of famous movies of cities they’re traveling through and Fix is always there, keeping his eyes on them!

“Aristocats”

Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.

“Annie Jr.”



Jan. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

“Beauty and the Beast”

Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., Feb. 4 at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Go to www.ActingForChildren.org to purchase tickets or for more information. Tickets are also available at the door.

Student and senior tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door. Kids 3 and under are free.

For more information call the Breitling Youth Theater at 972-658-3915 or visit ActingForChildren@hotmail.com.