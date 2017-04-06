Air Force Airman Carrington McKinney completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Carrington A. McKinney graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

McKinney is the son of Randall and Martha A. McKinney of Memphis, Tenn. and brother of Rudy C. McKinney of Garland, Jasmine McKinney of Memphis, Paul C. Myles Jr. of Memphis, and Danyell S. Toler of Memphis.

He is a 2016 graduate of Central High School in Memphis.