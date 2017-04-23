Calling all Garland neighborhood leaders, residents

WHERE THE HEART IS – Neighborhood Enhancement Program – Orchard Hills

You are invited to participate in the Orchard Hill Neighborhood Build Day Saturday, April 29. Volunteer registration will be at 8 a.m. The Build Day will consist of projects ranging from painting, to landscaping, neighborhood cleanup, a community art project and more! Volunteer individually or as a team. Bring the family, ask friends, co-workers, church groups, clubs or anyone that you feel would like to participate. All skills are welcomed.

Volunteer T-shirt and picnic lunch will be provided so don’t delay – click here to register or access additional information!

*Please note – volunteers under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult*

Also, are you intrigued by the concept of a “Pop-Up Event” in your neighborhood? Come and see one in action as the residents of Orchard Hills are transforming Old Orchard Road Circle the same day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (950 Old Orchard Rd, Garland). Activities will include morning coffee, kids activities, story weaving at 11 a.m., native plant demonstration, healthy food tasting and more!

For more details email Neighborhoods@GarlandTX.gov or call 972-205-2445.

Where the Heart Is creates and sustains vibrant, thriving neighborhoods that residents are proud to call home through physical, social and community enhancements.

Physical – Promote home improvement while completing public works projects.

Social – Educate, equip and empower residents to collectively improve their neighborhood.

Community– Bring everyone to the table – the City, residents, non-profits, churches, businesses, schools, etc. to pool resources and leverage skills, assets and man-power to achieve neighborhood success.

This event is possible through partnership with the city of Garland Housing Agency, Saturn Road Church of Christ, American Heart Association, Orchard Hills Neighborhood Association, First Baptist Church of Garland, Garland Area Habitat for Humanity and Rohde’s Organic Nursery and Pet Supply.

This information provided by the city of Garland.