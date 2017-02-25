Cameroon soccer builds teamwork, house

Sometimes it takes a village to build a home – and sometimes it takes a soccer team! Garland Area Habitat for Humanity is always looking for capable volunteers – but we got a wonderful surprise when more than a dozen men jumped in recently to help from the Cameroon Dallas Football Club (CAMDAL) – “football” being the more-European term for soccer.

CAMDAL is aimed at empowering the Cameroonian youths residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and building teamwork through healthy competition and camaraderie. That spirit of teamwork was especially evident as these young men banded together, swinging hammers to help build a home for a needy family.

Neighbors who were also from Cameroon came by each day with snacks and drinks to be sure that the fellows did not run out of energy.

If you and your team, family or company would like to help build a house or host a fundraiser, please visit our website to find out how you can get involved.

