Captain D’s Seafood opens new Garland location

Captain D’s, the leading fast casual seafood restaurant, has announced that its newest franchised location in Garland will open Wednesday, Aug. 23. Marking the brand’s second new location to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer and 14th in the state, the Garland opening signifies Captain D’s accelerated development plans for Texas, with an additional location slated to open in Houston this fall. Located at 6327 Broadway Boulevard, the Garland restaurant is 3,030 square feet, showcases the brand’s most recent beach design and will create more than two-dozen jobs in the community.

The new Garland restaurant is owned and operated by first time Captain D’s franchisees Eric and Tae Kim, with Nathan Murrell managing operations. The Kim’s forged a business partnership in 1998 and have over 40 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry, serving as multiunit operators of several Dairy Queen restaurants throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“While researching potential franchise opportunities to expand our portfolio, Captain D’s longstanding reputation as a leader in the fast, casual seafood segment immediately made the brand stand out to Tae and I,” said Eric Kim. “Captain D’s compounding success, proven business model and strong franchisee support structure made us feel confident we were investing in a brand that has unlimited potential. We’re proud to bring Captain D’s to the city of Garland and to be a part of the brand’s expansion in our community.”

The opening of the Garland location comes on the heels of an outstanding year of success for Captain D’s, achieving its sixth consecutive year of same store sales increases and fourth successive year of record high systemwide AUV in 2016. This ongoing success has propelled Captain D’s franchise development efforts and nationwide growth, with agreements signed this year to open an additional 25 new restaurants in states across the country, including Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 60 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 521 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and No. 1 seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multiunit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s: Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D’s has 521 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 47 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. www.captainds.com