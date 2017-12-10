Carver staff named Educators of the Year

Garland ISD boasts exceptional staff all across the district, but two in particular have received special recognition. Wendy Williams and Melody McAllister were named 2017 Educators of the Year by the NAACP Garland Unit. The two not only share this award. They also share a campus—Carver Elementary School. Williams serves as the principal there, while McAllister teaches fifth grade.

Williams has been the principal at Carver for seven years now. She has also worked in the district as a first and third-grade teacher at Handley Elementary School, as well as an assistant principal at Ethridge Elementary School, Bradfield Elementary School and Parsons Prekindergarten School. She believes her responsibility as an educator is to nurture the needs of each individual mind, creating time for students to engage in a wide variety of experiences and time to reflect upon those experiences. Her goal is to inspire, encourage, influence, teach and develop an excitement for learning in her teachers and students.

McAllister came to GISD in 2007-08 to help open Carver as the only fifth grade teacher. Her principal at the time was Dr. Jennifer Porter, and while teaching all subjects was a new experience for her, she rose to the challenge and excelled. After about five years at Carver, McAllister left to start her family. She didn’t stay away long, though. She came back in 2015-16 and just last year was featured nationally on CBS This Morning for using Flocabulary, an instructional tool that engages students through hip hop. Melody strives to be the very best educator she can be for her children and students because, “They are our future and deserve it!”

Williams and McAllister received their Educators of the Year honor at the NAACP Garland Unit’s 27th annual Freedom Fund Brunch and Silent Auction in September.

“We love what we do at Carver,” said Williams. “We innovate, we push ourselves and we challenge each other to do more and more every day for our kids. It’s just exciting to be a part of this district and to have my child attend GISD schools along with Melody’s.”

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.