Texas Security Bank names Garland president

Texas Security Bank’s Garland branch at 101 N. Garland Avenue has a new president, Casey Herr.

“My roots are from a smaller town, and I think Garland will be a great fit for me,” Herr said. “The entrepreneurial spirit runs through me, that’s who I am. so, it’s not surprising that when I found Texas Security Bank, it was a perfect fit. I understand where the entrepreneurial spirit is coming from, and what it means to employ many people in one community and make a real difference. My goal is to work with business owners in Garland and surrounding communities directly, to help them learn options to capitalize their businesses or even realize how they can leverage their assets. Entrepreneurs are the backbone of this country.”

A native of Electra, Texas, Herr grew up in an entrepreneurial family. Her parents owned four successful companies including a bank in Vernon, Texas. She graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in finance and began her banking career 12 years ago as a commercial credit banking analyst with Wells Fargo in Plano and San Francisco. She transferred with Wells Fargo back to Plano as a relationship manager in its North Dallas commercial banking division. She also founded Magnolia Financing Consultants, LLC, in 2009 with the goal of helping small and medium sized businesses build investor and bank financial reporting packages. In 2011, she joined the Texas Security Bank team.

“The Texas Security Bank Board of Directors and leadership team is excited by the promotion of Casey Herr to president of the Garland market,” said Texas Security Bank chief executive officer and president, Craig Scheef. “Since joining Texas Security Bank in May of 2011, Casey has exhibited the ambition, leadership and talent necessary to become market president. Casey’s entrepreneurial background provides her a unique understanding of the banking relationship from the business owner’s perspective. Casey is an exceptional business woman and banker.”

Dallas-based Texas Security Bank, an independent bank founded in 2008 by banking entrepreneurs, caters to the success of business owners.