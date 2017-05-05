The Catholic Foundation presents grants

More than $1 million in grants was recently awarded to 26 recipients at the 2017 Catholic Foundation Spring Grant Ceremony at The Highlands School in Irving. The grants will fund various projects including installation of SmartLab facilities, purchase of kitchen, acoustical and security equipment, building and playground renovations, and tuition assistance.

Twice per year, The Catholic Foundation distributes community grants to local schools, parishes and nonprofit organizations. Grant requests are reviewed by the Board of Trustees’ Distribution Committee, followed by documented site visits through which the recipients and funding amounts are determined. Garland’s Good Shepherd Catholic School will receive tuition assistance as a result of the grant.

In 2016, The Catholic Foundation gave nearly $18.3 million through more than 1,600 grants to 560 unique organizations in Dallas and across the country, with more than $2 million granted through the spring and fall community grants. Over the last 55 years, the Foundation has given more than $126 million to various religious, educational and charitable organizations.

“It is rewarding for The Catholic Foundation to help further the missions of these wonderful organizations through our community grants,” said Matt Kramer, president and CEO of the Catholic Foundation. “If it weren’t for our donors who make a bigger impact by giving through the Catholic Foundation, the ever-changing needs of the community would be left unmet. We are grateful for the ability to support the indispensable services provided by these organizations while preserving the philanthropic legacies of our donors.”

Grants are made from the unrestricted Philanthropy Fund and restricted funds of the foundation. Individuals or families, named or otherwise, establish restricted funds at the Foundation to benefit their communities today and for future generations. While impacting lives through the organizations they wish to support, donors benefit from the knowledge and expertise of professional Foundation staff, the maximum in tax benefits, and the assurance that the earnings from their investments will be utilized to further help their local Catholic community through the Philanthropy Fund.

About the Catholic Foundation: The foundation is a trusted giving vehicle for the Catholic community. Chartered in 1955, the Foundation was founded by a group of dedicated Catholic laymen with a vision that extended far beyond the charitable needs of the moment. The Foundation has spent decades building a strong community, helping donors fulfill their charitable goals, and preserving the founders’ vision and philanthropic legacy. Over the past 55 years, the Foundation has provided more than $126 million in grants to religious, charitable and educational organizations. Today, it manages approximately $225 million in assets and houses more than 400 charitable funds and trusts.

For additional information call 972.661.9792 or visit www.catholicfoundation.com.