Celebrate Teachers of Year

Every day, thousands of Garland ISD teachers encourage, inspire and motivate students to aim for academic success. These dedicated doers work to make a difference in the lives and futures of tomorrow—and their hard work and devotion do not go unnoticed.

Toward the end of each school year, campuses select one outstanding educator to receive the coveted Campus Teacher of the Year title. This designation not only allows for bragging rights, it also comes with a commemorative gift and two Texas Rangers tickets to GISD Night at Globe Life Park. The special event recognizes all 71 Campus Teachers of the Year and benefits the Garland ISD Education Foundation, which awards grants and scholarships to staff and students. GISD families can purchase discount tickets online or submit a completed order form for tickets.

This year’s charitable celebration is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 as the Rangers face off against the Philadelphia Phillies. To add to the fun, the ceremonial first pitch is up for auction, with the starting bid at $250. The highest bidder will get to throw out the first pitch and receive four tickets to the game and one parking pass. Bidding closes at noon Friday, May 12. See the auction flier for more information.

Congratulations to the following teachers who will be honored as 2016-17 Campus Teachers of the Year.

Abbett Elementary School – Amanda Wade

Information provided by Garland ISD.