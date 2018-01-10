Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929, to pastor Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta Williams King. He attended segregated public schools until the age of 15 when he was accepted into Morehouse College. Upon his 1948 graduation from Morehouse, King went to Pennsylvania to attend Crozer Theological Seminary and earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree.

King then went to Boston University and earned his doctorate in 1953. It was in Boston that he met Coretta Scott, who was attending the New England Conservatory of Music. The couple married in 1953 and made their home in Montgomery, Alabama. They had four children.

King soon became the minister at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery where racial tension and discrimination against African-Americans was predominant. At the end of 1955, the secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Rosa Parks, made a conscious decision to shine a light on the situation by refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person. She was arrested which prompted activists to organize a bus boycott that lasted for more than a year. The activists chose King as their leader.

As the movement for equal rights progressed, King became a target of white supremacists and he, along with his family, were often in danger. He was not deterred and continued to fight for equality.

In 1957, he and other activists founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference which was dedicated to gaining equality for African-Americans through nonviolent methods. The group’s motto was “Not one hair of one head of one person should be harmed.”

As president of the SCLC, King traveled extensively addressing audiences about equality, civil rights and bringing about change through nonviolent actions.

He co-pastored Ebenezer Baptist Church with his father beginning in 1960 when he moved his family to Atlanta. King also continued his association with the SCLC and participated in civil rights protests throughout the 1960s. He was arrested in a Birmingham protest and while in jail wrote the “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” which was addressed to white clergymen who criticized the group’s tactics that included boycotts, sit-ins and marches.

He then helped organize the March on Washington which is considered one of the most important events of the civil rights movement. The March on Washington included King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

In the speech, King shared his hope that “this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.’”

In 1964, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and was named “Man of the Year” by Time magazine .

In early 1965, many Americans were sickened by the brutality, shown on national newscasts, of segregationists toward peaceful demonstrators in Selma, Alabama. The demonstrators were simply seeking the African-Americans ’ right to vote. A number of individuals horrified by the violence in the news joined the Selma to Montgomery march led by King.

A few months later, the Voting Rights Act was passed, guaranteeing African-Americans the right to vote.

King’s desire for equality led him, along with the SCLC, to begin a program known as the Poor People’s Campaign to call attention to the plight of economically disadvantaged people of all colors.

In April 1968, King was assassinated by James Earl Ray on the balcony of a Memphis motel while he was there to support a sanitation workers’ strike.

President Lyndon B. Johnson announced an official national day of mourning. In 1983, President Ronald Regan signed a bill creating a federal holiday in King’s honor which is observed on the third Monday of January.

Source: Martin Luther King Jr. Biography.com

“I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” — Martin Luther King, Jr. / “I Have a Dream” speech, Aug. 28, 1963.

Click here to listen to the “I Have a Dream” speech in its entirety.