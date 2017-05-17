Chamber of Commerce offers FREE workshops

The Garland Chamber of Commerce has assembled a Small Business Council to share their knowledge in key areas of small business ownership and management.

The Chamber of Commerce has found that, in many instances, small business owners do not know where to find help. As a solution, they have put together a panel of experts willing to share their expertise at no charge. The council members’ areas of knowledge include marketing, managerial accounting, business law, banking and insurance and financial planning.

Those looking for solutions to the problems associated with owning a small business can visit with members of the council who will provide FREE advice and assistance at the workshops. The Garland Chamber of Commerce stresses that these workshops are not networking events. They consist of face-to-face visits with experts who can help with small business challenges.

Small business owners do not have to be members of the Chamber of Commerce to attend workshops.

There is no reason not to take advantage of this valuable service. The next workshop is May 30, 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 520 N. Glenbrook Dr. in Garland.

Contact Small Business Specialist Christian Ostergaard at 469-326-7464 for more information.

Register to Attend

Small Business Council members are:

Ryan Stuart, Senior Vice President, Plains Capital Bank – 214-252-4008

Ryan is a senior vice president of Commercial Lending with Plains Capital Bank. He has more than 14 years of experience working with small to medium sized businesses and their capital management needs.

Lane Palmer, Producer, Davis-Dyer-Max – 214-284-1854

Lane is a producer at Davis-Dyer-Max Inc., the oldest insurance agency in Garland. There he helps businesses both large and small to mitigate losses and protect themselves for a long viable future.

Kenn Leuzinger, Owner, Leuzinger Designs | Zing – 469-688-5425

Kenn has been involved in Internet content creation, design and branding for more than 20 years. He is a visual communicator, user interface designer, instructional designer and marketer and has worked with companies including AT&T, Verizon, Mary Kay and Capital One.

Michael Roth, Wisener Nunnally Roth, LLP – 972-530-2225

Michael is a limited liability partner at Wisener Nunnally Roth, LLP. He assists financial institutions with commercial lending, bankruptcy, foreclosures, evictions and litigation. He also represents plaintiffs and defendants in contract disputes, partnership disputes, employment law issues and fraud.

Bill Dunn, Dunn & Dill CPAs, P.C. – 972-485-5333

As managing partner/majority owner of Dunn & Dill CPA, Bill provides vision and direction for the firm. In addition to handling accounting for clients, his specialties include small business accounting, cash flow management, internal controls, financial planning and business/personal taxes.