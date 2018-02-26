Cindy Burkett challenges Bob Hall in Texas Senate primary

State Representative Cindy Burkett, who believes in what she calls “common sense conservatism,” was first elected in 2010 as State Representative, District 101. After a 2011 redistricting that added parts of several additional cities, it became District 113. For her second term, Burkett was elected as its representative. She now hopes to represent even more Texas residents as a State Senator. District 113 consists of parts of Balch Springs, Combine, Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett, Seagoville and all of Sunnyvale.

Incumbent Bob Hall has criticized Burkett saying that “the liberal forces have found an ally in Cindy Burkett” and that she is “part of the left wing of the Republican Party.”“A conservative is someone who is fiscally responsible, believes in Second Amendment rights, is pro-life and pro-public education, is opposed to big government and believes in the constitution,” Burkett said. “One of the biggest differences between Bob Hall and myself, even though we both have very similar conservative views, is that I’ve passed 30 bills over my four terms. Hall has filed 136 bills and passed one.”

Burkett added that if one cannot take their conservative views and values and put them into action, it is “just rhetoric versus results.”

The representative is passionate about all issues that affect Texas residents.

“I like to listen to all of my constituents, take the facts as they are on all sides, including the constituents that do not believe politically like I do,” Burkett said. “I look at those facts and at the bill and see what that bill is going to accomplish. Then I ensure that there aren’t going to be unintended consequences, and vote accordingly.”

She added that it is always important to be respectful of other people’s views whether you agree with them or not.

“That’s the key,” Burkett said. “Sometimes you have to agree to disagree, but you have to go in with the idea that you are going to work together with everyone.”

She had not planned on running for the Texas Senate seat, but numerous District 2 people reached out to her stating that they didn’t feel they were being effectively represented.

“Finally, I decided that I agreed with that and decided to run,” Burkett said. “We need an effective senator in District 2, one who listens to constituents’ input, and I do that.”

Burkett has authored, co-authored or sponsored numerous bills that have improved life for Texans and furthered conservative values.

Illegal immigration and sanctuary cities are significant issues for Texas. Burkett co-authored a bill to ban sanctuary cities.

“We just want our cities to follow the law,” Burkett said. “We voted against sanctuary cities but there are some that still proclaim to be safe places for illegal immigrants.”

Multiple problems surrounding illegal immigration exist.

“You’ve got tax dollars being spent on people who are in the U.S. illegally and that money needs to be spent on citizens,” Burkett said. “People coming into the country just need to be expected to follow the laws we have. It’s also a safety issue when people who are here illegally commit crimes.”

Protection of Second Amendment rights is of utmost importance to Burkett. She has a license to carry a handgun and believes that the laws regarding gun ownership are sufficient. She also believes that mass shootings are most often because of mental health issues, not guns.

Carried by Burkett in the House, Pro-life bill HB200/SB8 was signed into law to ban partial-birth abortions and the sale of human fetal tissue. In previous sessions, Burkett has also joint authored legislation that prohibits abortion of any kind after 20 weeks with two exceptions: the life of the mother must be in danger or there are extreme fetal abnormalities that would prevent the child from surviving outside of the womb even with medical care.

Additionally, Burkett has been endorsed by the Texas Alliance for Life and Texans for Life.

Child Protective Services has also undergone major reform during Burkett’s service. Among many structural reforms, within the past year, additional caseworkers have been hired and pay increases have become effective for all case workers. Additionally, the state will now provide stipends as part of the Kinship Care program so that families who foster minor extended family members can better afford those children’s care. This measure will also result in fewer children in foster care and speed up the process of getting the children to their families.

In addition to those above, some of Burkett’s other accomplishments and priorities include the funding of public education, property tax reform, infrastructure improvements, patient rights and reduction of government regulation.

For more information on Burkett’s background, beliefs and accomplishments, visit www.cindyburkett.org.

The state primary election is March 6 and early voting runs through March 2. The general election is Nov. 6.