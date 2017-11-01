City approves $50 million redevelopment at Raytheon site

The city of Garland has approved a $50 million plan with Langford Property Company to redevelop 41 acres, or 37 percent, of the former Raytheon campus. As agreed, the project, to be known as the “Jupiter Miller Business Center,” includes the construction of almost 800,000 square feet of new Class A commercial flex space in three separate facilities in the heart of Garland’s core industrial district.

To date, the project site, located at the southeast corner of Marquis Drive and South Jupiter Road, has undergone extensive asbestos abatement and 627,332 square feet of aged vertical space has been demolished with the resulting debris removed from the area. Further, significant grading and drainage work at the site is currently underway to prepare for vertical construction activity. The construction of all 3 facilities is anticipated to occur in a single development phase and the new space is expected to be finished by July 2018.

“We saw a great opportunity in Garland. Garland’s industrial corridor is very robust and in high demand right now,” said Eric Langford, Managing Partner at Langford Property Company. “We are ready and eager to move into the construction phase of this project.”

The former Raytheon campus originally comprised 110 acres and included 11 buildings, all of which were built before 1984. With Raytheon’s announcement that it intended to relocate to a much smaller site along President George Bush Turnpike Corridor, approximately 39 of the original 110 acres were sold to other development interests while Raytheon still operated from the campus.

The largest of these new users, Southeastern Freight Lines, purchased 30 acres and has recently completed a 56,500-square foot, $16-million logistics facility in the southeastern corner of the original 110-acre campus. Another 9 acres at the immediate intersection of South Jupiter and West Miller Roads were purchased by Illinois-based Ricky Rockets for a new-to-market 12,500-square foot retail and services center and development of this property is currently underway. The balance of 30 acres from the former campus has been purchased by an existing local manufacturer for a proposed expansion of their operations. Details on this expansion are expected to be made public later this month.

“This exciting project allows us to move forward in redeveloping the core of the former Raytheon campus and better position the entire area for economic reinvestment and revitalization,” said David Gwin, Director of Economic Development. “We are pleased with the exciting opportunities that have presented themselves as part of the next chapter of this area’s development history.”

The Garland industrial market remains strong and vibrant due to a fully established infrastructure network, superior access to major area highways and a highly talented and skilled workforce. “Maintaining our manufacturing and industrial competitive edge in the DFW Metroplex and North Texas continues to be a major priority for the community,” Gwin added.

In the past two years, Garland has secured commitments for the development of over 2 million square feet of new commercial flex space and, thus far, all that have been constructed were fully leased and/or purchased before they were completed.

Information and photo provided by city of Garland.