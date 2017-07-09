City celebrates National Parks & Rec Month

Garland will be celebrating National Park & Recreation Month throughout July and the city’s Parks & Recreation Department will host various opportunities for the city of Garland’s residents to Get Out & Play!

Nearly three in 10 U.S. adults do not spend time outside on a daily basis and of those who do, almost half spend less than 30 minutes in the fresh air, according to a survey released by the National Recreation and Park Association. That’s why this July, the city of Garland and NRPA are challenging everyone to get out and visit their community parks and recreation centers during National Park & Recreation Month.

To encourage everyone in Garland to Get Out & Play, the following free events are being offered this July to celebrate Park & Recreation Month – http://www.ci.garland.tx.us/gov/lq/parks/rec/events/july2016.asp.

PLAY Streets

Follow us on Facebook for dates and locations for pop up & play events.

Surf and Swim’s birthday celebration

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., July 26 at Surf and Swim located at 440 W. Oates Road.

Free Surf and Swim birthday cupcakes.

Family Night Out: Food, Fun, and Fireworks!

6 p.m., Saturday, July 29 at Central Park, located at 1310 W. Avenue F.

Don’t miss this FREE event as we close out our Parks and Recreation Month celebration with a bang! Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy local food trucks, children’s entertainment, bounce houses, games, and the best party music to rock out to with entertainment from Downtown Fever. Fireworks will conclude the evening at dark.

6 p.m. Event opens to the public with food trucks, games, and kid’s activities

7 p.m. Downtown Fever take the stage – MOTION. MUSIC. ENERGY

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Click here for more information concerning the event.

Click Here to view the Map of the event!

Information provided by city of Garland.