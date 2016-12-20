City Center project earns award

Downtown Garland’s City Center project has been recognized for excellence by the Greater Dallas Planning Council (GDPC). The GDPC announced its annual Urban Design Awards Dec. 6, highlighting individuals, groups and communities for their contribution to making the region a better place to live.

The Garland City Center project earned the Built Project Award for projects completed within the last five years that improve the character, sense of place and fabric of the community, or have the potential to inspire positive change.

A jury comprised of professionals in planning, engineering and architecture review and recommend projects and individuals that merit special recognition in the GDPC awards program.

The Garland City Center project includes The Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center, exterior remodeling of Garland’s city hall, and the surrounding streetscapes and amenities. The project utilized non-income-producing properties—a parking lot, a street and a green space area—to improve Downtown Garland’s economic potential. City leadership pursued this project to build on the success of its first transit-oriented development project in downtown and help transform Downtown Garland into a destination.

“Downtown Garland represents the success of two eras,” said Mayor Douglas Athas.

“Downtown was key to our economy in Garland’s early years, and it is a primary catalyst area for our future growth. The City Center project is bringing new vitality to downtown businesses and excitement for those in search of fresh entertainment and shopping options.”

Project partners include the City of Garland; Oaks Properties, LLC; VAI Architects; JHP architecture/urban design; and David C. Baldwin Incorporated. The Oaks Properties’ mixed-use development includes 153 apartments with a variety of modern urban amenities.

Pictured (l-r): Norman P. Bjornnes, Jr. (Oak Properties, LLC); Becky King (City of Garland); Mark Mortinmer (VAI Architects, Inc.); Barton Drake (VAI Architects, Inc.)

Information and photo provided by city of Garland.