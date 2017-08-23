City council recap: Aug. 1, Aug. 14-15

Council elects new mayor pro tem

City Council Member David Gibbons was nominated by B.J. Williams and elected mayor pro tem by unanimous vote.

Dog park update

The location for Garland’s dog park was discussed. Since the last discussion, some of council’s requirements for the park have been changed. The size of the park was decreased from 6 acres to 2-3 acres and utilities and infrastructure were to be used. The site must be accessible from collector roads so as not to cause congestion in neighborhoods. The minimum distance to homes should be 150 feet and it should be close to downtown Garland.

Council Member Scott LeMay feels that Central Park should be the site as it fits the requirements.

Where the Heart Is: Neighborhood Demonstration Project

The mayor and council were briefed on the success of the Where the Heart is program. The goal of this program is to: “Create a ‘turnaround’ in a neighborhood at risk of serious decline without some kind of intervention.”

The Parkmont area of Orchard Hills was the very successful pilot location. Beautification projects in the neighborhood included reworking of major intersection flowerbeds and bridge painting. Four houses at which to make improvements were adopted. Enhancements were made to yards, painting and other improvements were made. The homeowners were elderly and/or veterans.

To qualify for this program, a neighborhood must have a nearby community partner, a staging area for build day and an existing, active association.

Volunteers who performed the work included neighborhood residents, nearby church members and city employees.