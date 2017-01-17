City, GISD election information announced

In May, Garland voters’ voices will be heard in elections for the GISD board of trustees, four Garland city council districts and the mayor.

Important dates for voters, as well as for those who wish to throw their hats into the ring, are listed below.

Garland ISD board of trustees

The following at-large positions are up for election:

Place 4 – currently occupied by Jed Reed

Place 5 – currently occupied by Scott Luna

Jan. 18 First day for candidates to file

Feb. 17 Last day for candidates to file

Feb. 21 Deadline for write-in candidates

Feb. 24 Last day for candidate to withdraw

April 24 – May 2 Early voting by appearance

May 6 Election

May 16 Special board meeting to canvass election

The seven GISD board members are elected at-large to three-year terms. There is no term limit. They serve on a volunteer basis.

City of Garland mayor, council members

The Garland mayor, Douglas Athas, and council members for District 3, currently held by Stephen Stanley; district 6, currently held by Lori Dodson; District 7, currently held by Scott LeMay; and district 8, currently held by Jim Cahill, are up for election. Council members must reside in the district for which they are running.

The Texas Secretary of State has published the election calendar for 2017.

Jan. 18 First day for filing an application for a place on the ballot

Feb. 17 Last day for filing an application for a place on the ballot

March 22 First day to mail early ballots, if available

April 6 Last day for submitting voter registration application in time for election

April 24 First day for early voting by personal appearance

April 25 Last day to receive application by mail for a ballot to be voted by mail

May 2 Last day of regular early voting by personal appearance

Council members and the mayor are elected for two-year terms with a three-term limit.