City hall dedicated as William E. Dollar Municipal Building

Photo by Kay Moore

Garland City Hall has a fresh, new look and a new name. The facility has undergone a dramatic renovation during the past three years and now boasts a beautiful

new entryway and atrium as well as a rejuvenated exterior. On March 3, the building was officially rededicated as the William E. Dollar Municipal Building, although most will still refer toit as

simply city hall.

William E. Dollar served the city of Garland for nearly 44 years, including 12 years as city manager. He became recognized as an authority in the areas of public

works and utility services. Dollar is a Garland native and began his career with the city as a design engineer in 1971. He later served as director of Wastewater Treatment and director of Public Works.

In 1985, he became assistant city manager of Utility Services and was appointed as city manager in 2003. Dollar retired June 1, 2015.

The re-facing of the city hall building was just part of a second wave of a major

downtown Garland redevelopment program that included continuation of a transit-oriented development providing 153 new apartment units, a second parking structure in downtown and many streetscape amenities.

City hall renovations were part of Phase II of Garland’s downtown redevelopment efforts. For more information, visit GarlandTX.gov and click on the Downtown Redevelopment button.