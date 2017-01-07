City hosts remembrance ceremony

Dec. 26, 2015, is a day many in Garland and the surrounding area will never forget. On this day, an EF4 tornado ripped through north Texas, including parts of Garland. The tornado struck at 6:45 p.m. near Interstate 30 and the President George Bush Turnpike. More than 1,100 structures, including homes, apartments and businesses, were damaged or destroyed. Vehicles were swept off a highway overpass, taking the lives of nine people.

“The true spirit of Garland emerged in the hours, days and weeks that followed—a spirit that is selfless and indomitable,” said Garland Mayor Douglas Athas. “Garland residents and responders, along with those who came from near and far to help, faced the recovery with strength, generosity and grace.”One year later, the City of Garland paused to remember the events and lasting impact of that day. On Dec. 26, 2016, the City hosted a remembrance ceremony at John Paul Jones Park, which also was damaged in the storm.

“In recognition of the spirit of the Garland community, initial reforestation of the park is dedicated to the memories of those lost, to the courage of those who have survived and worked to rebuild, and the dedication of the public servants and volunteers who have aided in every stage of the recovery process,” said Mayor Athas.

Families of those who lost their lives that night and those who have been working through the recovery process attended the event. Color Guards from the Garland Fire and Police departments presented the colors, while the Lake Cities Chorale provided music.

Recovery continues

In Garland, 85 percent of the homes damaged in the tornado have obtained permits for reconstruction, while 77 percent are now reoccupied and 65 homes are under reconstruction. Only two properties have had no work on the damaged structures. These properties are being processed through the Property Standards Board.

“The rate of recovery in Garland is remarkable,” said Garland Building Official Jim Olk. “Although many residents are still working through the recovery process, the physical rebuilding is progressing well ahead of expectations.”

“Garland’s Code Compliance and Building Inspection departments have worked proactively in the impacted neighborhoods to help homeowners navigate the rebuilding and neighborhood vitality processes,” said Mayor Athas.

The case management process has helped 113 households obtain recovery assistance. More than $114,500 has been distributed through various Garland-area nonprofits and other resources.

The #GARLANDSTRONG campaign to support recovery efforts has collected more than $150,000.

“It’s important for everyone to understand that recovery from a disaster such as this can take several years,” said Mayor Athas. “Our neighbors in south Garland will need our support for some time to come. I encourage everyone to continue to volunteer and make contributions to the various relief efforts.”

To make a financial donation to the #GARLANDSTRONG campaign, visit GarlandStrong.com.