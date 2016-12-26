City offers Christmas tree recycling

Garland residents can help free up space in the landfill by dropping off trees for recycling. The trees will be ground into mulch, which will more easily return nutrients to the earth.

Residents may bring their trees to the Recycling Drop-Off Center from Dec. 27, 2016 through Jan. 7, 2017. Trees also can be dropped off at the Wood Recycling Facility during regular business hours. Both are free of charge.

When dropping off trees, residents should adhere to the following guidelines:

Trees should be free from lights, ornaments and other decorations.

Only bring wood waste from the household where you reside; residents must unload all wood waste themselves.

For proof of residency, provide a valid driver’s license with a Garland home address or a Garland utility bill.

Call 972-205-3500 for more information.

Drop-Off Center

1426 Commerce St., Garland

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wood Recycling Facility

3175 Elm Grove Road, Garland

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.