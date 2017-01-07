City offers Storm Spotter Training

Learn how to prepare your family for severe weather at Storm Spotter Training presented by the city of Garland Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland.

SKYWARN training is free to anyone with an interest in weather or weather preparedness. Citizens learn the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure and basic severe weather safety.

For more information, visit www.GarlandTX.gov.

About Skywarn: The effects of severe weather are felt every year by many Americans. To obtain critical weather information, NOAA’s National Weather Service (NWS), part of the United States Department of Commerce, established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with nearly 290,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

Although SKYWARN® spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the main responsibility of a SKYWARN® spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms. In the average year, 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes occur across the United States. These events threatened lives and property.

Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data and has enabled the National Weather Service to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods.