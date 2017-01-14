City schedules federal grant public meetings

The city of Garland will be accepting Applications for the Request of Funding for its Community Development Block Grant, HOME Infill Partnership Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2017 and ending Sept. 30, 2018. Applications will be available beginning Feb.10 and accepted through Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. Furthermore, the city of Garland will conduct three (3) Public Meetings and one (1) Public Hearing to solicit input from interest parties on the city’s strengths and needs as part of Garland’s Consolidated Plan Process to allocate funding from the CDBG, HOME and ESG programs.

The city of Garland Housing and Community Services Department will be hosting 3 public input meetings designed to gather information necessary for the upcoming 2017-18 Federal Grant Programs.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

Main Street Municipal Building

800 Main St., Garland Thursday, Jan. 19

6 to 7 p.m.

Main Street Municipal Building

800 Main St., Garland

For more details, view the informational flyer or contact the Housing & Community Services Department at 972-205-2130.