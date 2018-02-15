Colonels finish in first place; Eagles, Patriots, Rangers also in playoffs

The regular season of the high school boys’ varsity basketball season ended Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The order in which the schools finished is below:

First place – South Garland Colonels

Second place – Rowlett Eagles

Third place – Lakeview Centennial Patriots

Fourth place – Naaman Forest Rangers

Fifth place – Garland Owls

Sixth place – North Garland Raiders

Seventh place – Sachse Mustangs

The scores for the Friday, Feb. 9, and Feb. 13 are below:

Feb. 9

South Garland Colonels 75 – Lakeview Centennial Patriots 50

Tyrese Maxey was the high scorer for the Colonels with 28 points. The Patriots’ high scorer was Nicolas Rene with 13 points.

Naaman Forest Rangers 45 – Garland Owls 34

High scorer for the Rangers was Ka’vante Harris with 15 points. Jayhlon Young was the Owls’ high scorer with 10 points.

Rowlett Eagles 86 – North Garland Raiders 56

Eagles’ high scorer was Ugo Obineke with 19 points. Raquon Travis and Nick Matthews were the Raiders’ h

igh scorers with 13 points each.

Feb. 13

South Garland Colonels 96 – Garland Owls 38

Jordan Harris, high scorer for the Colonels scored 17 points. Jayhlon Young was high scorer for the Owls with 18 points.

Lakeview Patriots 54 – Sachse Mustangs 43

Nicolas Rene was the high scorer for the Patriots with 17 points. Nathan McAdam and Obi Onyia were high scorers for the Mustangs with 10 points each.

Naaman Forest Rangers 58 – North Garland Raiders 48

The high scorer for the Rangers was Jordan Jones with 20 points. Fedal Smith was the high scorer for the Raiders with 11 points.