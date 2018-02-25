Colonels and Lady Mustangs advance in basketball playoffs

Sachse’s Lady Mustangs got an overtime win against Pflugerville High School in the 6A Region II Semifinals game Friday, Feb. 23, at Ellis Davis Field House. The score was 68-56 and junior Avery Crouse was the Lady Mustangs’ high scorer with 17 points. Jayla Brooks got 16 points for SHS.

Friday night’s overtime victory led to Sachse High School’s game against Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Saturday, Feb. 24, for the Region II Finals game. This game earned the Lady Mustangs the opportunity to go to the State Tournament with a 67-63 win over Hendrickson. Jayla Brooks was high scorer with 16 points.

The State Tournament is at the Alamodome in San Antonio March 1-3. The Lady Mustangs will face Judson High School in the first game which is at 8:30 Friday, March 2. The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana Street, San Antonio, TX 78203.

Click here to buy tickets. Click here for information on the Alamodome’s Clear Bag Policy.

The South Garland Colonels got a 64–56 victory over Rockwall High School Friday, Feb. 23, in the Region II Area playoff round. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points for the Colonels and Chris Harris scored 18 points.

South Garland will face Richardson Pearce High School in the Region II Quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 at Garland ISD’s Curtis Culwell Center, 4999 Naaman Forest Boulevard, Garland.

To ensure safety and faster entry into the facility, the Curtis Culwell Center also has a policy limiting the size and type bags allowed at all events. Click here for specific information.