Colonels, Lady Mustangs continue in HS basketball playoffs

The Sachse High School Lady Mustangs basketball team advanced another step in the UIL playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 20. Their 59-45 victory over Tyler Lee High School was for the quarterfinals playoff title. Avery Crouse contributed a team high 20 points.

The La dy Mustangs will take on Pflugerville High School in the next playoff round, the regional semifinals. The game is Friday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. at the Davis Field House, 9191 South Polk Street in Dallas.

The high school boys’ basketball playoffs started Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The South Garland Colonels defeated Richardson High School in the bi-district round by a final score of 70-56. Chris Harris was the high scorer for the Colonels with 20 points.

The area round of playoffs for the Colonels will be Friday, Feb. 23, when they will take on Rockwall High School. The game is Friday, Feb. 23, at Rowlett High School at 7:30 p.m. RHS is located at 4700 President George Bush Highway in Rowlett.

The Lakeview Centennial Patriots were defeated in the bi-district round by Jesuit High School by a score of 63-47. The Rowlett Eagles suffered a close 54-41 loss to Coppell High School. The Naaman Forest Rangers were defeated by Richardson Pearce High School by a score of 55-36.