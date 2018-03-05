Colonels on their way to state tournament

The South Garland Colonels boys’ basketball team is set to go to the Alamodome to play in the UIL State Tournament March 9-10.

A 70-62 victory against Richardson’s JJ Pearce High School Feb. 27 earned them the Regional Quarterfinal title.

They won the Regional Semifinal title Friday, March 2, when they defeated Aldine Eisenhower High School by a score of 78-70.

On Saturday, March 3, the Colonels earned a trip to the State Tournament, along with the Regional Final title when they got a 65-50 win over Jesuit High School.

Junior Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points in the game against Houston Eisenhower HS and junior Chris Harris got 20.

In the game against Jesuit HS, Harris was the high scorer with 21 points and Dearon Tucker, also a junior, scored 17.

The Colonels (36-3) will compete against Katy Tompkins High School (31-8) at 7 p.m., Friday, March 9. Saturday, March 10, at 8:30 p.m., the winner of that game will face the winner of Friday’s game between Austin Westlake High School (36-3) and Allen High School (32-5) for the state title.

The games will be played at San Antonio’s Alamodome located at 100 Montana Street.

Please note that the Alamodome adheres to a Clear Bag Policy for the safety of its visitors. The policy limits the size and types of bags that are allowed into the venue. All bags are screened before entry into the facility. Medically necessary and diaper bags are allowed and are also subject to screening. For more information on the policy, download the PDF flyer.

Click here to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Alamodome box office on gamedays.