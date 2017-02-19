Cosmetology students learn from best

South Garland High School cosmetology students recently received a hands-on lesson from one of the area’s best stylists. Salon owner and L’Oreal professional artist Joshua Rossignol visited the campus to provide advice, technical tips and words of encouragement.

“Our seniors enjoyed Mr. Rossignol’s visit. He was very motivational and down-to-earth,” said cosmetology teacher Cindy Najera. “The students laughed with him, asked questions and were very observant of his techniques.”

Students were eager to learn from the Dallas native who has worked across the country, from Aspen to New York City. Rossignol is now in Dallas full-time as the co-owner of the Design District’s Rossi+King salon. The charismatic artist also works as an educator, which became apparent during his visit.

“Education and taking classes is really important. I go online all the time and take classes,” he said. “I invest in myself and then my clients invest in me.”

Rossignol focused on providing tips on the balayage technique, which is a method of painting on dye to create natural-looking highlights. He quizzed students’ knowledge, demonstrated how to apply dye and allowed students to try out the technique on a mannequin.

“Mr. Rossignol’s visit was very interesting. I loved it,” said senior Vanessa Ortega. “I learned how to do balayage in different ways and what type to use on the parts of the hair so [highlights] will flow and blend together. I think my classmates and I learned how to do a balayage better, and in an easier way.”

Having a guest like Rossignol truly stresses the real-world aspect of the Career and Technical Education course.

“Guest speakers help us get students motivated and ready to go out there and chase their dream as a hairstylist, makeup artist or nail technician,” Najera said. “After all, that is the goal—to get them licensed. After they achieve that, there are so many opportunities in this industry.”

And thanks to Rossignol, students can continue to explore the cosmetology industry in a working setting. The professional stylist left an open invitation for students to visit his salon, see his tools and observe demos.