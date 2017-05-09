Your first source for news!|Wednesday, May 10, 2017
You are here: Home » Police/Crime » Crimes reported: April 16-22

Crimes reported: April 16-22 

Posted: 9:29 pm, May 9, 2017 by Kim Everett
crimes

The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 216 crimes reported.

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
Crimes broken down by district
District 11 3
District 12 11
District 13 10
District 14 8
District 21 14
District 22 8
District 23 7
District 24 6
District 25 3
District 31 7
District 32 4
District 33 5
District 34 3
District 35 5
District 41 8
District 42 15
District 43 15
District 44 5
District 45 7
District 46 10
District 51 12
District 52 8
District 53 14
District 54 14
District 55 5
District 56 5
Not assigned to district 4
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. Negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 6
Assault, aggravated SBI 0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 0
Sexual assault 3
Robbery of an individual 0
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 1
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 1
Robbery, business 0
Burglary of a building 8
Burglary of information 0
Burglary of a vehicle 50
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 1
Burglary of a habitat 24
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 0
Criminal mischief 24
Information/identify theft 10
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 13
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 1
Theft, pocket picking 1
Theft of an individual 0
Theft, purse snatching 2
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 3
Theft, various 48
Theft of a vehicle 1
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 4
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 1
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 0

14
Posted in:  Police/Crime
Tags: