Crimes reported: April 30 – May 6 

Posted: 3:52 pm, May 22, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 196 crimes reported.

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
Crimes broken down by district
District 11 2
District 12 7
District 13 10
District 14 8
District 21 7
District 22 7
District 23 7
District 24 6
District 25 3
District 31 11
District 32 5
District 33 3
District 34 3
District 35 9
District 41 7
District 42 11
District 43 15
District 44 4
District 45 8
District 46 14
District 51 11
District 52 5
District 53 13
District 54 10
District 55 4
District 56 4
Not assigned to district 2
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. Negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 6
Assault, aggravated SBI 1
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 1
Sexual assault 4
Robbery of an individual 1
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 4
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 0
Robbery, business 0
Burglary of a building 11
Burglary of information 1
Burglary of a vehicle 10
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 0
Burglary of a habitat 17
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 0
Criminal mischief 21
Information/identify theft 9
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 15
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 0
Theft, pocket picking 0
Theft of an individual 1
Theft, purse snatching 0
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 2
Theft, various 33
Theft of a vehicle 33
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 6
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 0
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 1

19

 

